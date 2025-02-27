LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Slovenia increased in January led by higher turnover in both food and non-food trade, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.The retail trade turnover volume increased 2.4 percent from December. Automotive fuel sales grew 8.5 percent. Food product sales were 2.4 percent higher and non-food product sales rose 1.7 percent.Retail trade volume increased 3.3 percent year-on-year in January with automotive sales gaining 4.6 percent. Food product sales grew 3.4 percent and sales of non-food products rose 3.1 percent.The statistical office also reported that the turnover from trade and repair of motor vehicles grew 4.0 percent from the previous month and 5.2 percent from a year ago.Separately, the statistical office said the sales of services in December increased 0.9 percent from the previous month and 2.6 percent from the same month last year. Gains were driven by growth in real estate activities.For the full year 2024, sale of services increased 2.8 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX