WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM):Earnings: -$662.3 million in Q3 vs. $120.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$6.22 in Q3 vs. $1.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $278.3 million or $2.61 per share for the period.Analysts projected $2.37 per share Revenue: $2.186 billion in Q3 vs. $2.229 billion in the same period last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $9.85 - $10.15Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX