LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's unemployment rate dropped for the fourth month in a row in January, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.The ILO jobless rate for the 15-74 age group dropped to a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent in December, the statistical office said. The unadjusted unemployment rate fell to rose to 3.4 percent from 3.2 percent.The statistical office said that number of unemployed was estimated at 34,000 in January versus 36,000 persons in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX