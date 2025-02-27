TelOne Zimbabwe says it is seeking bids to finance and deploy solar and lithium-ion storage projects at its exchange sites. TelOne Zimbabwe has started accepting bids to finance, supply, install and commission hybrid solar plants at its network hubs, telecom facilities, and switching centers. The state-owned telecom company issued a competitive domestic bidding tender (CBTD 34-25) that closes March 6, 2025. It has outlined strict technical specifications for planned solar projects in Chitungwiza, Hatfield, Glenview, and the TelOne Centre for Learning. Bidders must supply monocrystalline PV modules ...

