WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), a beverage company, Thursday announced the pricing of its previously-announced registered public offering of 73 million shares through a secondary offering at a price of $32.80 per share.The offering is through a subsidiary of JAB Holding Company s.a.r.l. Which has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 10.95 million shares.After the offering, JAB will own about 10.7 percent of KDP's common stock. The rest of JAB's shares will be restricted from sale for 90 days under an agreement with the underwriter.In the pre-market trading, Keurig is 2.64% lesser at $32.85 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX