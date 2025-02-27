WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, consumer goods company J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025.
For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $9.85 to $10.15 per share on a net sales growth of 7.25 percent, with comparable net sales growth of approximately 0.75 percent.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $9.70 to $10.10 per share on a net sales growth of 7.5 to 8.5 percent, with comparable net sales growth of approximately 1.0 to 2.0 percent.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $9.89 per share on sales growth of 8.05 percent to $8.84 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
