WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled -$89.54 million, or -$0.88 per share. This compares with -$66.64 million, or -$1.09 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$89.54 Mln. vs. -$66.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.88 vs. -$1.09 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX