Bionic Bloom Announces Groundbreaking Non-ABA Therapy Framework: Empowerment-Based Integrated Treatment

A Revolutionary, Neurodivergent-Affirming Approach to Mental Health and Well-Being

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Bionic Bloom, the nation's leading integrative mental health and wellness collective, proudly announces the launch of Empowerment-Based Integrated Treatment (EBiT)-a pioneering, non-ABA therapeutic framework designed to support and celebrate neurodivergent individuals. Developed by Dr. Angela Fisher, EBiT represents a paradigm shift in neurodivergent care by prioritizing self-esteem, autonomy, and resilience over traditional deficit-based models.

Rooted in the core principles of Validate, Accept, and Nurture, EBiT integrates a diverse range of non-coercive, trauma-informed therapies, making it a first-of-its-kind approach in neurodivergent mental health care.

A Non-ABA, Holistic Approach to Thriving Neurodivergence

Unlike traditional therapy models, which often emphasize behavior modification, EBiT recognizes the inherent strengths and perspectives of neurodivergent individuals. The framework is built on a foundation of evidence-based, integrative therapies, including:

Music, Art, and Drama Therapy - Utilizing creative expression to enhance emotional well-being.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) - Providing practical tools for emotional regulation and resilience.

Somatic Therapies - Addressing the mind-body connection to reduce stress and improve well-being.

Regression Hypnotherapy - Helping individuals revisit and validate past experiences for deeper healing.

Peptide and Oxytocin Therapies - Supporting neurodevelopment and emotional connection.

Nutrition Therapy - Optimizing brain health through individualized dietary support.

Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy - Rooted in EBiT's principles, offering transformative healing opportunities in a safe, guided setting.

In alignment with this new initiative, all Bionic Bloom staff members are undergoing specialized certification in EBiT, ensuring that every practitioner embodies the core values and methodologies of the framework.

Introducing the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute

To further its mission, Bionic Bloom is launching the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute, the first center of its kind dedicated to providing specialized, neurodivergent-affirming care. The institute will serve as a hub for therapy, research, and education, offering resources for individuals, families, and professionals seeking an alternative to conventional intervention models.

"Neurodivergent individuals don't need to be 'fixed'-they need to be celebrated and supported in ways that honor their strengths," said Dr. Angela Fisher, founder of Bionic Bloom and the creator of EBiT. "EBiT moves beyond outdated paradigms to create a model of care that truly validates and empowers neurodivergent experiences."

Newly Published EBiT Resources Now Available

To support the adoption of EBiT, Bionic Bloom has also published two essential books:

Empowerment-Based Integrated Treatment: A Workbook for Thriving Neurodivergence - A practical guide designed to help neurodivergent individuals navigate life with confidence.

Empowerment-Based Integrated Treatment: The Framework for Thriving Neurodivergence - A comprehensive resource for professionals and caregivers looking to implement EBiT principles in therapeutic and educational settings.

Both books are now available on Amazon.

Join the Movement Toward Neurodivergent Empowerment

Bionic Bloom invites neurodivergent individuals, caregivers, therapists, and advocates to explore EBiT and become part of the movement to redefine neurodivergent care. To learn more about EBiT, the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute, and Bionic Bloom's therapeutic offerings, visit www.bionicbloom.org.

About Bionic Bloom

Bionic Bloom Wellness Collective is an award-winning, integrative mental health center dedicated to providing innovative, evidence-based care. As the first legal psilocybin therapy center in the United States, Bionic Bloom specializes in plant-based medicine, cutting-edge neuroscience, and neurodivergent-affirming therapies.

