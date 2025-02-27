Antalya, Türkiye--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Turkiye Textile Biennial announces that, having opened on February 22 and continuing until April 13, is hosted by the Gazipasa District Governorship and is taking place in historic venues across Gazipasa and Alanya, including the Ancient Cities of Selinus and Lamos, Yalan Dünya Cave, Red Tower, Alanya Shipyard, and the Ancient City of Syedra.

The second Türkiye Textile Biennial has begun in historic venues across Antalya

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/242629_85bb4089f4459863_001full.jpg

"Textile industry uses 93 billion cubic meters of water annually"

Biennial curator Nihat Özdal emphasized the relationship between textiles and water, stating, "93 billion cubic meters of water are used in the textile industry worldwide each year. It takes 10,000 cubic meters of water for a pair of jeans and 2,500 cubic meters for a cotton t-shirt. 20% of global water pollution comes from textiles, and approximately 100 billion new textile products are introduced to the market every year."

"Sharing my art where it belongs is an incredible experience"

One of the participating artists, Özge Kahraman, researches the physical, historical, and aesthetic structure of caves as a member of the Anatolian Speleology Group Association (ASPEG).

Özge Kahraman, exhibiting her works in a cave for the first time, said, "Thanks to the biennial, this dream of mine came true, and my works met with the audience in 'Yalan Dünya' Cave. Until now, as someone who explored caves, I always looked from the outside, but this time the cave itself was part of the exhibition. It's difficult to describe the atmosphere-sharing my art with viewers in the place where I feel it most belongs was an unforgettable experience."

Among the artists exhibiting at the biennial are American Thomas Jackson and Swedish Diana Orving.

Cave exhibition of works

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/242629_85bb4089f4459863_002full.jpg

Thomas Jackson stated, "What I love to do is take human-made materials, place them in natural landscapes, and make them mimic nature," while Diana Orving expressed, "The themes I explore are based on transformation, movement, and the flow of nature."

The Second Türkiye Textile Biennial will continue to welcome visitors until April 13, 2025.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242629

SOURCE: B2Press BV