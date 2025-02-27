PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's producer prices continued to fall in January, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday.Producer prices in the French industry decreased 2.1 percent from a year ago, but this was slower than the 3.8 percent fall in December. Prices had decreased for the fourteenth consecutive month.The decline was largely driven by the 8.9 percent decrease in the cost of mining and quarrying, energy and water and a 1.5 percent drop in coke and refined petroleum product prices.On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.7 percent after a 0.9 percent gain in December.Producer prices in the overall domestic and foreign markets declined at a slower pace of 1.0 percent annually in January after easing 2.5 percent in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX