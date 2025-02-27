WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) reported Thursday a net loss attributable to the company for the fourth quarter of $494 million or $0.20 per share, wider than net loss of $400 million or $0.16 per share in the prior-year quarter.On average, 13 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Total revenues for the quarter decreased 2 percent to $10.03 billion from $10.28 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of 10.16 billion for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX