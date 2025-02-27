BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer price inflation softened in February amid a slowdown in energy price growth, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.The consumer price index climbed 3.55 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 4.08 percent rise in January, which was the highest inflation in seventeen months.Energy prices grew sharply by 8.17 percent, but slower than the 15.89 surge in January.Inflation based on the health index moderated to 3.70 percent from 4.09 percent. Food inflation softened slightly to 2.22 percent from 2.54 percent.Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation stood at 3.10 percent versus 3.14 percent in January.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX