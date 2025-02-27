Sustainability Partners Provides Communities Cost-Effective Solutions for Athletic Facility Upgrades

Sustainability Partners (SP), a Public Benefit Company dedicated to revolutionizing essential infrastructure funding, deployment, and maintenance, is helping communities nationwide upgrade their sports infrastructure, making high-quality athletic fields more accessible. Through Infrastructure as a Service® (IaaS) , SP enables communities, schools, and universities to modernize their sports facilities with state-of-the-art artificial turf, LED lighting, and sustainable field enhancements without upfront capital investment.

"Our mission is simple," said?John Veech, CEO of SP. "We believe kids and communities deserve high-quality athletic fields without financial roadblocks. With Infrastructure as a Service®, we help schools and municipalities modernize facilities while providing a safe and engaging space for the next generation."

SP eliminates financial barriers that often prevent communities from upgrading outdated and unsafe sports infrastructure by providing a flexible, month-to-month funding model, similar to a utility. This model also shields communities from unexpected repair costs, promotes long-term reliability, and ensures that children and communities have access to robustly engineered, environmentally friendly athletic fields that encourage engagement, conserve water, and lower maintenance expenses.

Through Infrastructure as a Service®, SP helps communities achieve key benefits, including:

Conserving Water: ?Artificial turf fields eliminate the need for irrigation, saving millions of gallons of water annually, which is critical in drought-prone regions.

Lowering Maintenance Costs: ?Unlike traditional grass fields, turf requires minimal upkeep, reducing long-term operational expenses.

Environmental Responsibility: ?Advanced LED lighting systems significantly cut energy usage while reducing light pollution, creating safer and more sustainable playing environments.

Expanding Access to Sports:?Modernized fields extend playtime, support community events, and enhance local economies by attracting tournaments and sports programming.

SP has successfully upgraded athletic fields?in communities across the U.S., including:

Crowley, Louisiana - Modernized?nine fields?at historic Miller Stadium, including new turf, LED lighting, fencing, and remote-controlled field components.

Lafayette Christian Academy - Delivered a cutting-edge artificial turf football field and LED lighting, supporting championship-winning teams.

Scott, Louisiana - Helped bring the city's vision to life by developing a state-of-the-art sports complex with nine new fields, LED lighting, and modern amenities - boosting tourism, driving economic growth, and creating a premier destination for youth sports and community events.

SP's?Infrastructure as a Service®?model ensures that schools, parks, and municipalities?gain access to high-performance sports facilities without worrying about upfront costs, long-term debt, or unpredictable maintenance expenses. The outcome? More playtime, safer fields, and an affordable way to build a lasting community impact.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners (SP) is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding, deployment, and ongoing care of essential infrastructure to help municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. SP can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, SP charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure its infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever.

