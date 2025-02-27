Chronosphere Achieves Strong New Business Growth of 78% for Fiscal Year 2025

Chronosphere solidifies leadership in cloud-native observability with strategic hires, product enhancements, and industry recognition

Chronosphere, the observability platform built for control, continues its strong upward trajectory with another year of exceptional growth. The company closed the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, with a 78% year-over-year increase in new business annual recurring revenue (ARR). This momentum was driven by a 50% surge in customers paying over $1 million in ARR.

"We've expanded our platform, strengthened our partnerships, and earned the trust of some of the world's most innovative brands," said Martin Mao , CEO and Co-Founder of Chronosphere. "As we look ahead, we're committed to continuing our mission of helping businesses navigate the complexities of cloud-native observability and unlock the full potential of their data.".

Additional FY 2025 achievements Included:

Market Leader : Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms as a first-time entrant in the report.

Happy Customers: Named a Strong Performer in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" report for Observability Platforms . Some 40% of the company's customers expanded their relationship with Chronosphere, adding millions in ARR.

Strategic new hires : Ashely Alexander , Bill Hineline, Margaret Dawson , and Jacob Rosenberg were brought on to accelerate the company's go-to-market strategies and global expansion initiatives.

Product innovation: Launched new capabilities to improve the lives of on-call engineers and vastly accelerate incident resolution, including Chronosphere Differential Diagnosis (DDx) and Chronosphere Lens updates for cross-telemetry insights. In addition, six months after acquiring Calyptia, Chronosphere relaunched the Fluent Bit-based solution as Chronosphere Telemetry Pipeline .

Strategic partnerships: Achieved triple-digit growth in annual sales from its partnership with Google Cloud and announced a new integration with Google Cloud's Personalized Service Health (PSH).

Strong financial results, customer growth, product advancements, key hires, and industry recognition highlight the company's progress. In fiscal year 2026, which started February 1, 2025, Chronosphere remains focused on helping organizations manage the challenges of cloud-native environments and scale observability effectively and cost-efficiently.

To learn more about Chronosphere, please visit www.chronosphere.io .

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, Gregg Siegfried, Padraig Byrne, Mrudula Bangera, Matt Crossley, 12 August 2024.

2 Gartner, Voice of the Voice of the Customer for Observability Platforms by Peer Contributors, 24 December 2024.

About Chronosphere

Recognized as a leader by major analyst firms, Chronosphere is the observability platform built for control. Chronosphere empowers customers adopting microservices and containers to focus on the data and insights that matter by reducing data complexity, optimizing costs, and remediating issues faster. Its observability platform reduces data volumes and associated costs by an average of 60% while saving developers thousands of hours.

Chronosphere's Fluent Bit-based Telemetry Pipeline standardizes, optimizes, and simplifies observability and security log data. The product transforms logs at the source and routes them to any destination without lock-in. Chronosphere is trusted by the world's most innovative brands, including Snap, Robinhood, DoorDash, and Zillow.

Learn more at Chronosphere.io . Follow at LinkedIn and X .

Media Contact

Escalate PR for Chronosphere

chronosphere@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Chronosphere

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire