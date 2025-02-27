Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Susan Ormand Berry has joined the firm's Houston office as a partner in the finance practice. She joins Bracewell from King & Spalding LLP, where she was a partner in the firm's corporate, finance and investments practice.

"We are thrilled to welcome Susan to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Her extensive expertise in complex lending matters aligns perfectly with our market-leading finance practice."

Berry represents financial institutions and corporate borrowers on complex lending matters. Her finance practice encompasses transactions across a broad range of industries, with a focus on the energy industry, including oil and gas and renewable energy. She provides strategic counsel to clients on asset-based loans involving diverse collateral including reserve-based loans to oil and gas companies, syndicated facilities with multiple lien priorities, unsecured loans, leveraged acquisitions, working capital facilities, development loans and project financings. Berry also has experience with workouts and restructurings.

"Susan's practice is an ideal complement to Bracewell's finance practice. Her broad experience in the energy and other industries brings additional strength to our ability to serve the needs of lenders and borrowers," said Stephanie Song, chair of Bracewell's business and regulatory section.

"Bracewell has an outstanding finance team with deep bench strength, as well as a robust presence in Houston and around the world. I'm so pleased to join Bracewell and look forward to working with my new partners to deliver our clients pragmatic solutions and exceptional results," said Berry.

Berry received her J.D. from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in 2005. She also earned her B.A. in political science, cum laude, and B.A. in public affairs, cum laude and with distinction, from Southern Methodist University in 2001. Prior to joining Bracewell, Berry was a finance partner at other global law firms, and in 2016, she was seconded to act as in-house counsel to the energy banking division of Capital One following the commodity price downturn.

Susan Ormand Berry, Bracewell LLP, Partner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9451/242298_f69e1d66a44c0871_001full.jpg

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242298

SOURCE: Bracewell