WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) reported Thursday that net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter decreased to $83.6 million or $1.32 per share from $95.1 million or $1.47 per share in the prior-year quarter.Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $104.2 million, compared to $111.2 million in the year-ago quarter.On average, 13 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Net sales for the quarter increased 4.5 percent to $2.40 billion from $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of 2.43 billion for the quarter.