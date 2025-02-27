WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vistra Corp. (VST), an integrated retail electricity and power generation company, on Thursday announced profit for the fourth quarter compared to loss last year.Shares of Vistra are at $157.62, up 6.36 percent in pre-market trading.Fourth quarter earnings were $490 million, compared to loss of $184 million last year.Operating revenues were $17.22 million, up from $14.78 million.Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed 2025 outlook with Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA expected to range between $5,500 to $6,100.The company also expects Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA midpoint opportunity in 2026.In the pre-market trading, Vistra is 6.28% higher at $157.63 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX