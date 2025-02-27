The Austrian manufacturer has launched its first battery system using LFP cells. A total of up to four units can be connected in parallel for a capacity of 63 kWh. Austrian inverter manufacturer Fronius has announced its first battery storage system, it said in a statement. Dubbed Fronius Reserva, the high-voltage battery with DC coupling has a storage of either 6. 3 kWh, 9. 5 kWh, 12. 6 kWh, or 15. 8 kWh. A total of up to four towers can be connected in parallel to achieve a maximum storage capacity of 63 kWh. "The Fronius Reserva is backup power and black start capable," the company said. "This ...

