Spiro Explores Experiential with Delta Air Lines at Brand Innovators' Marketing Summit During SXSW Austin

Spiro® Discusses Power of Experiential Channel in Today's Marketing Mix via Panel

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global experiential agency Spiro will moderate a panel with Delta Air Lines on March 8, at the Brand Innovators Marketing Leadership Summit during SXSW Austin, exploring the power of this channel to bring brands closer to their customers and deliver on bottom-line business objectives.

Julie Haferkamp, SVP of Sales, Spiro Brand Activation Events, and Natalie Lennox, General Manager of Experience Strategy at Delta Air Lines, will share key insights on how the brand crafts experiential that deepens customer loyalty and drives business outcomes.

"At a time when marketing leaders are being asked to do more with less, the experiential channel offers powerful ways to break through-creating impact that extends far beyond a single activation," said Haferkamp. "The transformative power of experiential marketing creates the tether pulling desired audiences toward your brand, which can amplify your omni-channel marketing efforts."

The panel discussion dovetails into Spiro latest lite paper, MORE WEIRD, MORE WOW, which explores ways marketers can extract the most ROI from creative experiential efforts at festivals like SXSW, to turn activations into sustained marketing value.

Brand Innovators' summits bring together marketing executives and thought leaders to discuss the evolving marketing landscape. With a focus on innovation, storytelling and strategic brand engagement, the event offers a platform for discussions that help brands stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

About Spiro®

Spiro (sp-eye-roh) is a strategically-led, creatively-driven, leading global experiential agency. We exist to cultivate powerful bonds between brands and their customers through the channel of experiential. Partnering with some of the world's most recognized brands, we integrate attraction drivers and brand objectives to design events and experiences that yield real brand value from our clients' experiential spend. Through our proprietary Experiential Intelligence system-our science of attraction-we understand customer motivators, design to those behaviors, and position brands as the undisputed leader in the hearts and minds of their most important audiences. Experience Brand Gravity, the uniquely Spiro bond between brand and customer. For more information, visit ThisIsSpiro.com.

Media Contact

Sara Ahuja

sahuja@thisisspiro.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628741/SXSW_Spiro_X_BI.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spiro-explores-experiential-with-delta-air-lines-at-brand-innovators-marketing-summit-during-sxsw-austin-302387570.html