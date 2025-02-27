NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Cyprus increased at the fastest pace in five months in December after falling in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.Industrial production rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in December, reversing a 4.8 percent decrease in November.The latest pace of growth was the strongest since July, when production had risen 4.7 percent.Output produced in the electricity supply segment grew the most by 15.8 percent annually in December, and mining and quarrying production was 2.0 percent higher. Data showed that manufacturing output increased somewhat by 0.8 percent.During the year 2024, total industrial production advanced 3.0 percent compared to 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX