VIVOTEK Inc.: VIVOTEK Enhances Student Safety with AI Security at KA Beveren Sports School in Belgium

KA Beveren is a sports school located in Belgium, known for providing sports education and nurturing many student-athletes. Recently KA Beveren underwent a significant upgrade to its security infrastructure, aiming to improve the safety of students, staff, and facilities. VIVOTEK, the global leading security solution provider, played a pivotal role in the project. In collaboration with distributor Optima Networks and integrator Educorner bvba, VIVOTEK's advanced AI solutions, helped KA Beveren achieve a state-of-the-art security system, offering superior monitoring and AI-driven analytics.

Challenges

KA Beveren faced the challenge of achieving comprehensive coverage across both indoor and outdoor spaces, eliminating blind spots and ensuring continuous security. The security solution was designed to deter vandalism and unauthorized access, creating a safer environment for both students and staff. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in monitoring and reducing incidents of bullying and physical altercations, aiding in the identification of individuals involved in such events.

The solution was required to detect security threats in real time, providing actionable insights to administrators and security personnel. Due to the school's large size and dynamic environment, the solution had to offer both wide-ranging and detailed security coverage.

Solutions

VIVOTEK partnered with Educorner bvba to implement a customized solution centered around advanced camera which included Fixed Dome, Fisheye, Multi-Sensor Panoramic cameras, and integration with Network Optix VMS.

Placed Fixed Dome cameras in key locations such as entry points, hallways, and high-traffic areas, these cameras ensure robust monitoring of critical areas. Their design is built to withstand the harsh environmental conditions typical of sports facilities. With VIVOTEK's AI analytics, these cameras can distinguish between humans and vehicles, effectively reducing false alarms and improving reliability.





Fisheye Cameras were strategically mounted at the corners of buildings, maximizing coverage while minimizing the number of cameras required. Their wide-angle design allows the school to reduce installation complexity and cost. These fisheye cameras, in combination with Network Optix's dewarping technology, provide multiple views from a single device, offering comprehensive coverage of large areas. This innovative setup replaces the need for multiple Fixed Dome cameras or even PTZ cameras, enhancing efficiency while maintaining high-quality coverage.





Multi-Sensor Panoramic Cameras offers a 180-degree view, and ideal for monitoring expansive outdoor areas such as sports fields and parking lots. With their multi-sensor design, the cameras deliver a seamless panoramic image, ensuring every corner is covered. Built-in AI analytics enable real-time detection of unusual activities, further enhancing the system's effectiveness.





To maximize the utility of VIVOTEK's surveillance system, the project incorporated the Network Optix video management system (VMS). The VMS's intuitive interface, paired with the Deep Search Plugin, enhances the security team's ability to quickly locate specific individuals or incidents across the network. The AI-driven search tool filters video based on attributes such as gender, age group (adult/kid), or even body parts, allowing for more efficient and accurate investigations.

Benefits

VIVOTEK's AI solution has significantly enhanced the security of KA Beveren Sports School, offering several key benefits:

Enhanced Safety : The advanced AI analytics integrated into VIVOTEK cameras provide real-time threat detection, allowing security personnel to swiftly address potential security incidents.

: The advanced AI analytics integrated into VIVOTEK cameras provide real-time threat detection, allowing security personnel to swiftly address potential security incidents. Comprehensive Coverage : With a strategic mix of Fixed Dome, Fisheye and Multi-Sensor Panoramic cameras, the school enjoys full coverage, ensuring that no area is left unmonitored.

: With a strategic mix of Fixed Dome, Fisheye and Multi-Sensor Panoramic cameras, the school enjoys full coverage, ensuring that no area is left unmonitored. Efficient Monitoring : The Network Optix VMS, enriched with the Deep Search Plugin, simplifies the monitoring process, enabling the security team to respond rapidly with accurate and specific information.

: The Network Optix VMS, enriched with the Deep Search Plugin, simplifies the monitoring process, enabling the security team to respond rapidly with accurate and specific information. Future-Proofing: The scalability of the system ensures that KA Beveren's security infrastructure can evolve with future needs and challenges, providing a long-term solution that grows with the institution.

Results and Customer Feedback

" As TAC at KA Beveren Sports School, my focus is on ensuring a secure and supportive learning environment for both students and staff. With VIVOTEK's surveillance system now in place, we've significantly raised the level of safety on campus. The system is reliable and easy for our team to manage, which lets us focus on what we do best: providing quality education. Working with Educorner bvba on this project was smooth from start to finish, and we now have full confidence that our school is well-protected." - Pascal Verleyen, Technisch Adviseur-Coördinator, KA Beveren Sports School.

The successful implementation of VIVOTEK's solution at KA Beveren highlights the importance of integrating advanced technology with intelligent video management systems. By choosing VIVOTEK, the school has secured a future-ready solution that not only enhances security but also offers peace of mind to students, parents, and staff alike. This project exemplifies how VIVOTEK's state-of-the-art cameras and the powerful Network Optix VMS come together to create a comprehensive, scalable, and intelligent security system.

