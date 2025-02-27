DJ Result of General Meeting

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Result of General Meeting 27-Feb-2025 / 15:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 February 2025 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC Result of General Meeting In connection with the proposals for the grant of allotment authorities to ensure that M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") can continue the effective operation of its zero discount policy, the Company is pleased to announce that at its General Meeting held earlier today all the Resolutions set out in the Notice of General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. The details of the poll votes lodged are set out below: RESOLUTION NUMBER VOTES % VOTES % VOTES WITHHELD FOR AGAINST TOTAL VOTES 1. To authorise the Directors to allot up to 15,501,113 Ordinary Shares 66,840,755 99.51% 331,156 0.49% 67,171,911 131,765 2. To authorise the Directors to allot up to 15,501,113 Ordinary Shares 66,840,755 99.51% 331,156 0.49% 67,171,911 131,765 3. Authority to disapply statutory pre-emption rights otherwise 66,791,841 99.36% 430,070 0.64% 67,221,911 81,765 applicable to the allotment of up to 15,501,113 Ordinary Shares* 4. Authority to disapply statutory pre-emption rights otherwise 66,785,976 99.35% 435,935 0.65% 67,221,911 81,765 applicable to the allotment of up to 15,501,113 Ordinary Shares*

*Special Resolutions

NOTES:

All Resolutions were passed. 1. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the meeting have been included in the "For" 2. total for the appropriate Resolution. Votes "For" and "Against" any Resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that 3. Resolution. A "Withheld Vote" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares 4. voted "For" or "Against" any Resolution. As at 25 February 2025, the Company's issued share capital comprised 153,595,771 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 5. each. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The full text of the Resolutions passed at the General Meeting can be found in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 4 February 2025 (the "Circular") which 6. is available on the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust. A copy of the Resolutions passed at the General Meeting will shortly be submitted to the National Storage 7. Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 8. Details of the number of poll votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolutions will be published on the Company's website. Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Circular. 9. For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust For further information please contact: Paula O'Reilly Tel: 0203 757 1912 Company Secretary, MUFG Corporate Governance Limited

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: ROM TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 377479 EQS News ID: 2092911 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2092911&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2025 10:05 ET (15:05 GMT)