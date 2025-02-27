Anzeige
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Result of General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Result of General Meeting 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Result of General Meeting 
27-Feb-2025 / 15:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 February 2025 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC 
 
Result of General Meeting 
 
In connection with the proposals for the grant of allotment authorities to ensure that M&G Credit Income Investment 
Trust PLC (the "Company") can continue the effective operation of its zero discount policy, the Company is pleased to 
announce that at its General Meeting held earlier today all the Resolutions set out in the Notice of General Meeting 
were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. 
 
The details of the poll votes lodged are set out below: 
 
RESOLUTION NUMBER                          VOTES   %   VOTES  %   VOTES   WITHHELD 
                                  FOR        AGAINST    TOTAL   VOTES 
1. To authorise the Directors to allot up to 15,501,113 Ordinary 
Shares                               66,840,755 99.51% 331,156 0.49% 67,171,911 131,765 
 
2. To authorise the Directors to allot up to 15,501,113 Ordinary 
Shares                               66,840,755 99.51% 331,156 0.49% 67,171,911 131,765 
 
3. Authority to disapply statutory pre-emption rights otherwise   66,791,841 99.36% 430,070 0.64% 67,221,911 81,765 
applicable to the allotment of up to 15,501,113 Ordinary Shares* 
4. Authority to disapply statutory pre-emption rights otherwise   66,785,976 99.35% 435,935 0.65% 67,221,911 81,765 
applicable to the allotment of up to 15,501,113 Ordinary Shares*

*Special Resolutions

NOTES: 

All Resolutions were passed. 
1. 
 
       Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the meeting have been included in the "For" 
2.      total for the appropriate Resolution. 
 
       Votes "For" and "Against" any Resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that 
3.      Resolution. 
 
       A "Withheld Vote" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares 
4.      voted "For" or "Against" any Resolution. 
 
       As at 25 February 2025, the Company's issued share capital comprised 153,595,771 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 
5.      each. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in Treasury. 
 
       The full text of the Resolutions passed at the General Meeting can be found in the Notice of General 
       Meeting contained in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 4 February 2025 (the "Circular") which 
6.      is available on the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust. 
 
       A copy of the Resolutions passed at the General Meeting will shortly be submitted to the National Storage 
7.      Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
8.      Details of the number of poll votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolutions will be 
       published on the Company's website. 
 
 
 
       Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Circular. 
9. For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 
 For further information please contact: 
 
 
Paula O'Reilly 
                     Tel: 0203 757 1912 
Company Secretary, 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  377479 
EQS News ID:  2092911 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

