MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a German trading and logistics services provider, Thursday announced the appointment of Dr. Frank Hiller as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Prof. Dr. Matthias J. Rapp as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), each for a term of three years with effect from March 1, 2025 for both.Dr. Frank Hiller will succeed Mr. Marcus Pillinger, who left the Board of Management of BayWa AG on October 31, 2024. Prof. Dr. Matthias J. Rapp will take over from the previous Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Andreas Helber, leaving on 31 March 2025, thus ensuring a direct transition.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX