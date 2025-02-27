BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's economy grew for the sixteenth quarter in a row in the final three months of 2024 with output growth across the board, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 3.7 percent year-on-year following 3.9 percent in the third quarter. In the same quarter of 2023, output grew 5.3 percent.Consumption grew 6.5 percent led by a 6.3 percent rise in household spending. Gross fixed capital formation grew 6.5 percent. Exports rose 4.7 percent and imports were 8.8 percent higher.GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter after a 4.2 percent expansion in the previous three months.Compared the previous quarter, the Croatian economy expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter following 0.4 percent growth in the third quarter. That was the fastest growth since the final three months of 2023, when the economy grew 2.0 percent.Gross value-added increased 3.5 percent year-on-year after a 3.7 percent gain in the previous quarter.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX