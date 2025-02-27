INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: The Water and Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport Show Excels Sector, Increasing Access to Essential Education and Products

Top product categories included vacuum trucks, pumps, nozzles, portable sanitation equipment and excavation equipment.

The Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT) Show, the world's largest annual tradeshow for wastewater and environmental service professionals, brought more than 12,000 participants to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. The WWETT Show continues to advance the water and wastewater sector, increasing efficiency and safety and fueling cross-industry collaboration. More than 540 exhibitors showcased products across inspection, new materials, enhanced equipment and wastewater services systems, advancing global development of wastewater solutions.

The event kicked off with the third annual keynote presentation featuring humanitarian and former MMA fighter Justin Wren, delivering an eye-opening discussion on resilience and transformation. Wren shared insights on discovering personal passion as well as creating and implementing charitable programs to address water shortages in underprivileged countries.

The conference program featured 90+ expert-led sessions, equipping wastewater professionals at all levels with the latest industry insights, tools and certifications. Covering key sectors including municipal water and sewer, onsite sewage treatment, portable sanitation, plumbing, vacuum truck operations and wastewater treatment, the program provided targeted education for small business owners, public sector workers and industry veterans. Leading industry associations National Association of Sewer Service Companies (NASSCO), the National Association of Wastewater Technicians (NAWT) and the National Onsite Wastewater Recycling Association (NOWRA) also presented educational tracks covering important issues and certifications in the wastewater industry.

Standout sessions tackled pressing challenges such as Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) regulations and mitigation, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven wastewater solutions, workforce shortages and the septage disposal crisis. Additionally, five intensive full-day workshops delivered in-depth training on vacuum truck operations, marketing strategies and disaster response.

Attendees also earned continuing education credits, and a technical tour of Lucas Oil Stadium offered an inside look at how a major venue manages wastewater for millions of visitors annually.

"The WWETT Show is the cornerstone of our essential waste and wastewater sector," shares Marc Acampora, Market Leader of The WWETT Show and VP of Waste360. "As the industry experiences rapid advancements, the show serves as the platform for professionals to understand and embrace the latest trends, ensuring we continue to meet the evolving developments of water and wastewater management. The event's importance lies in its ability to bring together industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers who drive progress in our field. The conversations and collaborations that take place here have a direct and positive impact, and by fostering these connections and facilitating knowledge exchange, we are not just keeping pace with industry changes, we are actively influencing and accelerating advancements that benefit communities worldwide."

Fostering the next generation of talent, the inaugural Young Professionals Awards Program championed wastewater and environmental service professionals making significant contributions to the industry. Awardees included Andrew Dixon with Zoom Drain, Solishia Andico with the City of Malibu and Veronica Crosier with the Portable Sanitation Association International (PSAI).

"Spotlighting the accomplishments of the Young Professionals Award recipients made such a powerful statement about the future of our industry," shares Veronica Crosier, Executive Director, PSAI. "This inaugural award ceremony at WWETT not only celebrates their contributions but also inspires the next generation of change makers. As both a recipient and a representative of PSAI, I am proud to be surrounded by such incredible leaders."

The widest product range available highlighted top of the line equipment, tools, machinery and technologies to support the wastewater and environmental services industry. The expo floor showcased cutting-edge solutions and innovations designed to improve efficiency, safety and sustainability in water and wastewater management. Exhibitors on site included PolyJohn, Imperial, Satellite Industries, Vac-Con, HammerHead Trenchless, RIDGID, Vortex, Federal Signal, Custom Truck and more, showcasing essential products and solutions.

In alignment with its mission to support the wastewater industry worldwide, the WWETT Show partnered with attendees to give back in a meaningful way. Through a combination of attendee donations and a direct contribution from the WWETT Show, more than $7,000 was raised for Operators Without Borders, a nonprofit dedicated to helping water and wastewater utilities in developing countries recover from disasters and strengthen their operations through training and mentorship.

The 2026 WWETT Show will take place February 16-19, at the Indiana Convention Center. To stay up to date with show news and announcements, please visit www.wwettshow.com.

