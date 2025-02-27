Embraer S.A.: Embraer Earnings Results 4th Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) RELEASES ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2024 EARNINGS RESULTS.

HIGHLIGHTS

Guidance for 2025: Commercial Aviation deliveries between 77 and 85 aircraft, and Executive Aviation deliveries between 145 and 155 aircraft. Total company revenues in the US$7.0 to US$7.5 billion range, adjusted EBIT margin between 7.5% and 8.3% , and adjusted free cash flow of US$200 million or higher for the year.

between aircraft, and between aircraft. Total company in the range, between , and adjusted free cash flow of for the year. Revenues totaled US$2,311 million in 4Q24 and US$6,395 million in 2024 highest level ever, +21% yoy and at the high end of guidance . Highlight for Defense & Security revenues +40% yoy growth.

totaled in and in +21% yoy and . Highlight for Defense & Security revenues +40% yoy growth. Adjusted EBIT reached US$265.1 million with an 11.5% margin in 4Q24 . In 2024, the company reported adjusted EBIT of US$708.2 million and 11.1% margin (US$558.2 million and 8.7% ex-Boeing) above guidance .

reached million with an . In 2024, the company reported adjusted EBIT of US$708.2 million and 11.1% margin (US$558.2 million and 8.7% ex-Boeing) . Adjusted free cash flow w/o Eve was US$995.5 million during the quarter and US$675.6 million in 2024, supported by higher number of aircraft delivered, strong performance in sales (pre downpayments - PDP's) and Boeing arbitration. Consequently, the company finished 2024 with an US$110.7 million net debt position (w/o Eve).

during the quarter and in 2024, supported by higher number of aircraft delivered, strong performance in sales (pre downpayments - PDP's) and Boeing arbitration. Consequently, the company finished 2024 with an US$110.7 million net debt position (w/o Eve). Embraer ended 2024 with a 0.1x net debt-to-Ebitda ratio , down from 1.4x in 2023. Moody's upgraded Embraer's credit rating from "Ba1" to "Baa3" with a stable outlook in December. Consequently, all three main U.S. rating agencies classify the company Investment Grade (IG).

, down from 1.4x in 2023. Moody's upgraded Embraer's credit rating from "Ba1" to "Baa3" with a stable outlook in December. Consequently, all three main U.S. rating agencies classify the company Investment Grade (IG). Embraer delivered 75 jets in 4Q24, of which 31 were commercial jets (20 E2s and 11 E1s) and 44 were executive jets (22 light and 22 medium). In 2024, the company delivered a total of 206 aircraft, of which 73 were commercial jets (47 E2s and 26 E1s), 130 were executive jets (75 light and 55 medium) and 3 multi-mission C-390 Millennium in Defense & Security; +14% versus the 181 aircraft delivered year over year (yoy). Deliveries were in line with guidance for both Commercial and Executive Aviation.

in of which (20 E2s and 11 E1s) and (22 light and 22 medium). In the company delivered a total of aircraft, of which (47 E2s and 26 E1s), (75 light and 55 medium) and in Defense & Security; +14% versus the 181 aircraft delivered year over year (yoy). Deliveries were in line with guidance for both Commercial and Executive Aviation. Firm order backlog of US$26.3 billion in 4Q24 - the largest ever recorded by the company in its history, more than 40% higher yoy and 16% higher quarter over quarter (qoq). For more information please see 4Q24 Backlog and Deliveries release.

For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br

SOURCE Embraer S.A.