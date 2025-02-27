Thunder Energies Corp.: Thunder Energies Corporation Filing a Form 25 and Going Private

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Energies Corp. (OTCBB: TNRG), a leader in real estate development, today announced its intention to voluntarily go private and file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). By filing a Form 25, Thunder Energies Corporation will officially deregister its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, thereby removing its obligation to file periodic reports with the SEC. The company believes this transition will allow it to streamline regulatory compliance, reduce costs, and reallocate resources.

The company has also completed the transfer to all shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024, as previously released, with complete and verified information to receive the Webstar Technology Group (OTCQB: WBSR) common shares dividend on a one-to-one basis. Verified and fully complying shareholders will be available to receive statements from New York based transfer agency Vstock Transfer, LLC (www.vstocktransfer.com) no later than March 7, 2025.

Any eligible Thunder Energies shareholder who does not receive their notification of the Webstar Technology Group common shares dividend distribution and statement by the above-mentioned date is encouraged to contact the following email address for assistance: [email protected]. We ask that you include the following information in your confidential email:

Full name or company name the shares are held in

Most recent Thunder Energies shares statement

Current mailing address

Current phone number

Current Email address

Please forward the above information at your earliest opportunity to enable us to address, correct and update each qualified shareholder promptly.

For more information and media inquiries, please visit www.thunderenergiescorp.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Thunder Energies Corp.

E: [email protected]

P: (404) 793-1956

Donald R. Keer, P.E., Esq.

Corporate Counsel

Thunder Energies Corp.

P: (254) 704-2675

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Thunder Energies Corp.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such forward-looking statements include the words "vision," "seek", "grow", "plan" and other expressions of a forward-looking nature. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Thunder Energies Corp.'s filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or posted on the company's website.

SOURCE Thunder Energies Corp.