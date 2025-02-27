Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27
27 February 2025
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased a total of 8,273 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 4840.49 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.
Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:
18,404,201 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)
8,176,062 Ordinary shares held in Treasury
26,580,263 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)
The figure of 18,404,201 which is the total number of voting rights in the Company following the transaction, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com