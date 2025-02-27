The Everen Group, a group of leading energy insurance companies based in Bermuda, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Peniston as Chief Investment Officer, effective April 1, 2025. His appointment follows the retirement of Ricky Lines and is part of a long-established succession plan.

James Peniston

Contacts:

Elizabeth Deacon, Communications Manager

elizabeth.deacon@everengroup.bm