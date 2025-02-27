WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments Company (SEIC) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Family Office Services business to Aquiline, a private investment firm specializing in financial services and technology. Following the transaction, the business will operate under the Archway brand, leveraging its established reputation within the family office market.SEI's Family Office Services provides technology and outsourced solutions for accounting, investment management, and reporting functions for family offices and financial intermediaries. The Archway Platform is designed to streamline operations and offer sophisticated financial reporting for ultra-high-net-worth families. As of December 31, 2024, the platform managed $723 billion in assets.Employees from SEI's Family Office Services business, including its leadership team, will transition to Aquiline's ownership, maintaining operations in Indianapolis, Denver, and Oaks. Aquiline's Managing Partner, Vincenzo La Ruffa, emphasized the Archway Platform's position as a leading provider of accounting and reporting solutions for family offices and expressed enthusiasm for further investment and expansion.Sandy Ewing, Head of SEI's Family Office Services, highlighted SEI's long-term commitment to the family office segment and acknowledged the team's contributions in building the platform's strong market presence. She expressed confidence that Aquiline's strategic focus on client experience and operational efficiency would drive further growth.The transaction, valued at $120 million, is expected to close in late second quarter of 2025. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor to Aquiline, with Ropes & Gray LLP serving as legal counsel. Holland & Knight provided legal counsel to SEI.SEIC is currently trading at $80.14 or 0.83% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX