TPN.health Acquires All Counseling to Advance Behavioral Health Access and Provider-Client Matching

Integration addresses largest challenge in behavioral health today: connecting a siloed industry to provide greater access to mental health care

TPN.health, the largest and fastest-growing behavioral health network platform in the industry, has announced its acquisition of All Counseling and their innovative provider-patient matching technology, TheraMatch. This strategic move revolutionizes behavioral health access between mental health providers and people seeking care, while expanding connectivity across the industry between payors, providers and member networks across the country.

Benefits for the Behavioral Health Industry

Improved Access: The integration provides direct in-person and virtual access to a nationwide network of clinicians for healthcare, insurance companies and people seeking care.

Data-Driven Matching: TheraMatch's technology, based on a proprietary personality matching algorithm, enhances provider-client connections through intelligent matching. Blended with high-touch care navigation, the combination creates greater efficiencies, including provider-client churn reduction, and improved patient outcomes.

Industry Wide Collaboration: Increased connectivity and value creation for providers, payors and providers via a nationwide network that ensures continuity of care.

This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for TPN.health as it continues to expand its impact within the behavioral health industry, driving meaningful change and improving outcomes for both professionals and their clients.

Leadership Insights

"The acquisition is a natural extension of our commitment to advancing the behavioral health industry," said Trevor Colhoun, CEO of TPN.health. "Integrating intelligent referral technology into TPN.health's extensive provider network, serves our mission to enhance provider-client connections while supporting the professional growth of behavioral health practitioners."

James Story, Managing Partner at Chapman Capital, joins the TPN.health board after representing All Counseling in its acquisition. Story, an entrepreneur and former population health CEO, noted: "We're excited how this merger will improve outcomes for providers, payors and the patients."

About the Companies

TPN.health: TPN.health is a trusted network platform for more than 55,000 behavioral health professionals, offering accredited continuing education in all 50 states. Designed to foster professional growth and collaboration, TPN.health provides a dedicated space for clinicians to connect digitally, locally, and nationally in a behavioral health-focused community. With advanced referral solutions and practice-enhancing tools, the platform strengthens provider networks and improves access to quality care.

All Counseling: A therapist directory and the developer of TheraMatch technology, the innovative referral solution designed to connect clients with the right behavioral health providers based on their unique clinical concerns and personal preferences.

