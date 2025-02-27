Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
27.02.25
15:29 Uhr
1,280 Euro
+0,040
+3,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2401,53020:53
Dow Jones News
27.02.2025 20:15 Uhr
191 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Feb-2025 / 18:42 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
27 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               27 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      83,444 
Highest price paid per share:         108.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          106.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.6229p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 320,880,075 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (320,880,075) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      107.6229p                    83,444

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
755              108.50          08:05:38         00324702927TRLO1     XLON 
755              108.50          08:05:38         00324702926TRLO1     XLON 
1557              108.00          08:26:54         00324721908TRLO1     XLON 
1118              107.50          08:26:54         00324721910TRLO1     XLON 
450              107.50          08:26:54         00324721911TRLO1     XLON 
1118              107.50          08:26:54         00324721912TRLO1     XLON 
450              107.00          08:41:00         00324733855TRLO1     XLON 
77               107.00          08:41:00         00324733856TRLO1     XLON 
257              107.00          08:41:00         00324733857TRLO1     XLON 
784              107.00          08:41:00         00324733858TRLO1     XLON 
49               107.00          08:58:56         00324748955TRLO1     XLON 
111              107.00          08:58:56         00324748956TRLO1     XLON 
251              107.00          08:59:54         00324749576TRLO1     XLON 
502              107.00          08:59:54         00324749577TRLO1     XLON 
779              107.00          09:04:15         00324752292TRLO1     XLON 
200              107.00          09:14:26         00324758708TRLO1     XLON 
777              107.00          09:17:39         00324761032TRLO1     XLON 
1425              107.00          09:17:39         00324761040TRLO1     XLON 
819              107.00          09:22:06         00324764353TRLO1     XLON 
818              106.50          09:23:05         00324765091TRLO1     XLON 
770              106.50          10:01:16         00324800001TRLO1     XLON 
1034              106.50          10:01:17         00324800002TRLO1     XLON 
3305              107.00          10:18:49         00324800820TRLO1     XLON 
41               107.00          10:18:49         00324800821TRLO1     XLON 
200              107.00          10:47:38         00324801833TRLO1     XLON 
200              107.00          11:04:09         00324802766TRLO1     XLON 
53               108.00          12:38:05         00324805999TRLO1     XLON 
1               107.50          13:47:33         00324808489TRLO1     XLON 
1               107.50          13:47:33         00324808490TRLO1     XLON 
3159              107.50          13:51:38         00324808796TRLO1     XLON 
790              107.50          13:51:38         00324808797TRLO1     XLON 
5574              107.50          13:51:38         00324808792TRLO1     XLON 
5574              107.50          13:51:38         00324808793TRLO1     XLON 
771              107.50          13:51:38         00324808794TRLO1     XLON 
3175              107.50          13:51:38         00324808795TRLO1     XLON 
990              108.00          13:51:38         00324808798TRLO1     XLON 
2335              108.50          14:37:38         00324811789TRLO1     XLON 
1               108.50          14:37:38         00324811790TRLO1     XLON 
778              108.50          14:37:38         00324811791TRLO1     XLON 
2339              108.00          14:56:46         00324813433TRLO1     XLON 
819              108.00          14:56:46         00324813434TRLO1     XLON 
134              108.00          14:56:46         00324813435TRLO1     XLON 
822              108.00          14:56:46         00324813436TRLO1     XLON 
823              108.00          14:56:46         00324813437TRLO1     XLON 
823              108.00          14:56:46         00324813438TRLO1     XLON 
1338              107.50          14:59:31         00324813643TRLO1     XLON 
3886              107.50          14:59:31         00324813644TRLO1     XLON 
365              107.50          14:59:31         00324813645TRLO1     XLON 
214              107.50          14:59:31         00324813646TRLO1     XLON 
1628              107.50          14:59:31         00324813640TRLO1     XLON 
386              107.50          14:59:31         00324813641TRLO1     XLON 
132              107.50          14:59:31         00324813642TRLO1     XLON 
556              108.00          15:00:30         00324813802TRLO1     XLON 
1675              107.50          15:00:34         00324813913TRLO1     XLON 
241              107.50          15:07:45         00324814502TRLO1     XLON 
1716              107.50          15:08:38         00324814560TRLO1     XLON 
876              107.50          15:08:44         00324814565TRLO1     XLON 
719              107.50          15:08:44         00324814566TRLO1     XLON 
1424              107.50          15:08:44         00324814567TRLO1     XLON 
630              107.50          15:18:10         00324815338TRLO1     XLON 
559              108.00          15:24:42         00324815678TRLO1     XLON 
347              107.50          15:29:12         00324815857TRLO1     XLON 
1932              107.50          15:38:25         00324816353TRLO1     XLON 
3400              108.00          15:49:14         00324816958TRLO1     XLON 
740              108.00          15:49:50         00324816987TRLO1     XLON 
1649              108.00          15:50:08         00324816994TRLO1     XLON 
2573              108.00          15:50:08         00324816995TRLO1     XLON 
740              108.00          15:50:08         00324816996TRLO1     XLON 
4399              108.00          15:50:08         00324816997TRLO1     XLON 
643              108.00          15:50:08         00324816998TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2025 13:42 ET (18:42 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
