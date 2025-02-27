DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 27-Feb-2025 / 18:42 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 27 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 27 February 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 83,444 Highest price paid per share: 108.50p Lowest price paid per share: 106.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.6229p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 320,880,075 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (320,880,075) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 107.6229p 83,444

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 755 108.50 08:05:38 00324702927TRLO1 XLON 755 108.50 08:05:38 00324702926TRLO1 XLON 1557 108.00 08:26:54 00324721908TRLO1 XLON 1118 107.50 08:26:54 00324721910TRLO1 XLON 450 107.50 08:26:54 00324721911TRLO1 XLON 1118 107.50 08:26:54 00324721912TRLO1 XLON 450 107.00 08:41:00 00324733855TRLO1 XLON 77 107.00 08:41:00 00324733856TRLO1 XLON 257 107.00 08:41:00 00324733857TRLO1 XLON 784 107.00 08:41:00 00324733858TRLO1 XLON 49 107.00 08:58:56 00324748955TRLO1 XLON 111 107.00 08:58:56 00324748956TRLO1 XLON 251 107.00 08:59:54 00324749576TRLO1 XLON 502 107.00 08:59:54 00324749577TRLO1 XLON 779 107.00 09:04:15 00324752292TRLO1 XLON 200 107.00 09:14:26 00324758708TRLO1 XLON 777 107.00 09:17:39 00324761032TRLO1 XLON 1425 107.00 09:17:39 00324761040TRLO1 XLON 819 107.00 09:22:06 00324764353TRLO1 XLON 818 106.50 09:23:05 00324765091TRLO1 XLON 770 106.50 10:01:16 00324800001TRLO1 XLON 1034 106.50 10:01:17 00324800002TRLO1 XLON 3305 107.00 10:18:49 00324800820TRLO1 XLON 41 107.00 10:18:49 00324800821TRLO1 XLON 200 107.00 10:47:38 00324801833TRLO1 XLON 200 107.00 11:04:09 00324802766TRLO1 XLON 53 108.00 12:38:05 00324805999TRLO1 XLON 1 107.50 13:47:33 00324808489TRLO1 XLON 1 107.50 13:47:33 00324808490TRLO1 XLON 3159 107.50 13:51:38 00324808796TRLO1 XLON 790 107.50 13:51:38 00324808797TRLO1 XLON 5574 107.50 13:51:38 00324808792TRLO1 XLON 5574 107.50 13:51:38 00324808793TRLO1 XLON 771 107.50 13:51:38 00324808794TRLO1 XLON 3175 107.50 13:51:38 00324808795TRLO1 XLON 990 108.00 13:51:38 00324808798TRLO1 XLON 2335 108.50 14:37:38 00324811789TRLO1 XLON 1 108.50 14:37:38 00324811790TRLO1 XLON 778 108.50 14:37:38 00324811791TRLO1 XLON 2339 108.00 14:56:46 00324813433TRLO1 XLON 819 108.00 14:56:46 00324813434TRLO1 XLON 134 108.00 14:56:46 00324813435TRLO1 XLON 822 108.00 14:56:46 00324813436TRLO1 XLON 823 108.00 14:56:46 00324813437TRLO1 XLON 823 108.00 14:56:46 00324813438TRLO1 XLON 1338 107.50 14:59:31 00324813643TRLO1 XLON 3886 107.50 14:59:31 00324813644TRLO1 XLON 365 107.50 14:59:31 00324813645TRLO1 XLON 214 107.50 14:59:31 00324813646TRLO1 XLON 1628 107.50 14:59:31 00324813640TRLO1 XLON 386 107.50 14:59:31 00324813641TRLO1 XLON 132 107.50 14:59:31 00324813642TRLO1 XLON 556 108.00 15:00:30 00324813802TRLO1 XLON 1675 107.50 15:00:34 00324813913TRLO1 XLON 241 107.50 15:07:45 00324814502TRLO1 XLON 1716 107.50 15:08:38 00324814560TRLO1 XLON 876 107.50 15:08:44 00324814565TRLO1 XLON 719 107.50 15:08:44 00324814566TRLO1 XLON 1424 107.50 15:08:44 00324814567TRLO1 XLON 630 107.50 15:18:10 00324815338TRLO1 XLON 559 108.00 15:24:42 00324815678TRLO1 XLON 347 107.50 15:29:12 00324815857TRLO1 XLON 1932 107.50 15:38:25 00324816353TRLO1 XLON 3400 108.00 15:49:14 00324816958TRLO1 XLON 740 108.00 15:49:50 00324816987TRLO1 XLON 1649 108.00 15:50:08 00324816994TRLO1 XLON 2573 108.00 15:50:08 00324816995TRLO1 XLON 740 108.00 15:50:08 00324816996TRLO1 XLON 4399 108.00 15:50:08 00324816997TRLO1 XLON 643 108.00 15:50:08 00324816998TRLO1 XLON

