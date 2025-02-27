Dominion Harbor Group: Dominion Harbor Enterprises' Subsidiary Peninsula Technologies, LLC Acquires Comprehensive Patent Portfolio from Wireless and Video Communication Innovator Ofinno, LLC

Ofinno LLC Patent Library Includes Nearly 500 Assets Cited as Standards-Essential For Industries Engaged In Wireless and Video Communications Technologies

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) (http://www.dominionharbor.com) through its subsidiary Peninsula Technologies, LLC, has completed the acquisition of the extensive portfolio of communications technologies patents previously owned by Ofinno, LLC (http://www.ofinno.com), a leading industry research organization and innovator based in Reston, Virginia. It was announced by David Pridham, Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Harbor Enterprises.

The Ofinno patent portfolio consists of nearly 500 global assets that are ranked standards-essential to the global communications sector, including both wireless handset and wireless base station technologies and a vast array of landmark 5G innovations involving power control, carrier aggregation, network slicing, and dual connectivity systems important for the transition from 4G to 5G communications.

Effective immediately, Peninsula Technologies will offer licensing opportunities to companies worldwide engaged in the communications sector. "We are excited to have acquired the Ofinno patents, which are recognized as the gold standard in state-of-the-art connectivity assets," said Mr. Pridham. "The innovative research conducted by Ofinno has been instrumental in shaping global communications and we look forward to making these patents available for telecommunications companies to access and integrate into their own businesses."

