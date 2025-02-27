UNIVERSITY JEWISH CHAPLAINCY (UJC) FEARS SPIKE IN ANTISEMITISM FOLLOWING LSE'S HAMAS BOOK

Controversial event comes as new report reveals 89% of British Jewish students have already faced antisemitism on UK campuses

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University Jewish Chaplaincy (UJC) has expressed grave concerns about the London School of Economics' planned launch event for "Understanding Hamas and Why That Matters," a book that describes the proscribed terrorist organisation as a "viciously maligned movement."

The event, scheduled for March 10th, comes as Jewish students already face unprecedented levels of antisemitism, according to UJC's new report. Last year alone, UJC documented a record 34,000 student engagements as chaplains have been forced to evolve into frontline providers of mental health support.

UJC's survey of 401 students across more than 100 UK universities reveals:

89% of Jewish students have experienced antisemitism on campus since October 7th, 2023

50% report antisemitic incidents at least once a month

Only 24% of Jewish students have felt supported by their university after experiencing antisemitism

Rabbi Dr. Harvey Belovski, Chief Strategist and Rabbinic Head at UJC, warned:

"Platforming speakers who have glorified Hamas and argue against labelling it a terrorist organisation has real-world consequences for our students. When respected institutions provide space for views that legitimise extremism, it emboldens those with antisemitic views and creates a more hostile environment for Jewish students. This is an iconic example of a UK University disregarding their Jewish students"

Sophie Dunoff, CEO at UJC added:

"Universities must create balanced educational environments. Hosting a one-sided event about an organisation responsible for the October 7th massacre without appropriate context is deeply concerning."

Sarah Cohen*, a student at LSE, said: "Events like this are really scary for us. It doesn't take much to give people a reason for antisemitism. We're all really worried about coming to campus on the day of and after the event. We've seen before how these discussions can quickly turn into abuse directed at us, just for being Jewish."

UJC calls on universities to:

Ensure that events discussing controversial topics maintain academic balance and include diverse perspectives Provide appropriate support mechanisms for students who may feel threatened by such events Enforce clear policies against harassment and discrimination Consult with Jewish student representatives before approving events that may impact their community Implement antisemitism awareness training for all staff

*Name changed to protect student's identity

