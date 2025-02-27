WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Solventum Corporation (SOLV) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at $30 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $272 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.Excluding items, Solventum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $247 million or $1.41 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $2.074 billion from $2.036 billion last year.Solventum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $30 Mln. vs. $272 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $2.074 Bln vs. $2.036 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX