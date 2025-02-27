BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.The euro fell to a 2-week low of 1.0399 against the greenback and more than a 2-month low of 0.8242 against the pound, off its early highs of 1.0492 and 0.8274, respectively.The euro declined to more than a 5-month low of 155.66 against the yen and more than a 6-week low of 0.9350 against the franc, from an early 2-day high of 157.22 and a 3-day high of 0.9416, respectively.The currency is poised to challenge support around 1.02 against the greenback, 0.81 against the pound, 153.00 against the yen and 0.92 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX