WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $1.25 billion, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $1.99 billion, or $3.42 per share, last year.Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 billion or $2.74 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 7.8% to $5.858 billion from $6.357 billion last year.EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.25 Bln. vs. $1.99 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.23 vs. $3.42 last year. -Revenue: $5.858 Bln vs. $6.357 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX