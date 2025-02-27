SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2025 on Thursday, Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) issued an outlook for the first quarter and full year of 2026.For the full year 2026, the company expects billings of $7,060 million to $7,210 million and revenues of $6,895 million to $6,965 million.GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 21% and 22%, while the non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 36% and 37%.Earnings per share are expected to range between $4.74 and $5.37, and adjusted earnings per share are expected to range between $9.34 and $9.67.For the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $1,600 million - $1,610 million, earnings per share of $0.76 - $0.90, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.14 - $2.17.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX