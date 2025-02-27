Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - XAU Resources Inc. (TSXV: GIG) ("XAU" or the "Company") announces it has filed additional documents on SEDAR+ following a routine continuous disclosure review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC"). During the course of the review, the Company identified that the third amendment of the agreement pursuant to which it has the right to acquire the Noseno Property had not been filed on SEDAR+. At the request of OSC staff, the Company has filed the amendment as a material contract. For more information concerning the third amendment agreement, please see the Company's news release of January 24, 2024.

Additionally, in response to a request from OSC staff, the Company has filed on SEDAR+ the voting trust agreement referred to in the Company's news release of May 30, 2022, and certain undertakings to TSXV provided by Pavel and Alexey Maslovskiy (who are minority shareholders of the Company) and by the Company in connection with the Company's Qualifying Transaction in June 2022. The voting trust and undertakings were requested by the TSXV in light of charges in Russia against the Messrs. Maslovskiy respecting commercial matters unrelated to the Company (see the Company's news release dated February 16, 2021). The net effect of the voting trust and the undertakings is to limit the voting rights of the Messrs. Maslovskiy and to prevent their acquiring further securities of the Company.

