The Michaels Organization Welcomes Judge's Decision to Dismiss All Charges Against John O'Donnell

The Michaels Organization , a national leader in residential real estate, welcomes the news that all charges against John J. O'Donnell and others, who had been named in an indictment issued last June, were dismissed in its entirety yesterday. Mercer County Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw's ruling concluded that the allegations presented by the prosecution were totally without merit. O'Donnell is Michaels' former CEO, who stepped away from the organization while these proceedings were ongoing.

"We are delighted with this outcome, and look forward to John re-engaging with our organization," said Mark Morgan, Michaels' current Chief Executive Officer.

Morgan added that Michaels will continue its mission of creating transformative housing solutions that Lift Lives and enhance communities. Michaels also remains deeply committed to the ongoing revitalization of Camden.

PERSONAL STATEMENT ISSUED BY JOHN J. O'DONNELL

"I have dedicated my career to leading one of the most respected real estate development organizations in New Jersey and the nation, and I am grateful that the court has affirmed what we have known from day one-that this case was entirely without merit and should never have been brought.

I deeply appreciate Judge Warshaw's careful consideration of the facts and the fairness of the judicial system in ensuring that justice prevailed. His order to dismiss the case in its entirety is a clear vindication for myself and the co-defendants. As Judge Warshaw stated, "What did Brown and O'Donnell do? The answer, giving the State the benefit of every positive inference and accepting every fact alleged in the indictment as true, is simply nothing."

Throughout this process, which has been very difficult for my family and me, I have been incredibly fortunate to have the unwavering support of our leadership team and the entire Michaels family. The challenges that this has presented to our daily operations have been extremely arduous for all of our teammates, to whom I offer my heartfelt thanks.

Michaels has been deeply invested in Camden for decades, and I take immense pride in the role we have played in the city's growth and transformation. My commitment to Camden's future remains steadfast, and we look forward to continuing our mission of creating high-quality, sustainable communities that enrich the lives of residents, here and across the country."

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property and asset management, construction, and investment. Serving more than 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

