

SecureRAN deployment

TOKYO, Feb 28, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has developed vRAN that supports the interfaces and components newly specified by the O-RAN Alliance for enhancing the security of Open vRAN. The NEC vRAN platform is now being used to verify the performance of SecureRAN (*) provided by CTOne, a subsidiary of Trend Micro, which also supports the specifications of the O-RAN Alliance.As cyberattacks targeting infrastructure providers and others become more sophisticated, measures to address security risks are becoming increasingly important. Open vRAN allows a variety of networks to be applied according to the deployment scenario of the telecommunications carrier, and while it offers a high degree of flexibility, it also requires measures to address threats to the network.In response to this, NEC is aiming to build and operate a safer and more secure network through the introduction and verification of SecureRAN for highly secure and flexible vRAN infrastructure.SecureRAN constantly references the latest threat information, and by responding immediately to vulnerabilities, it achieves advanced network monitoring and defense that covers the entire application layer of vRAN.NEC has been a member of the O-RAN Alliance since its inception, and has made important contributions to its activities for network openness and standardization.Specifically, NEC has developed highly secure Open vRAN by leveraging its expertise in conventional RAN construction, while also incorporating the O-RAN Alliance's interface components.Going forward, in order to further enhance the security of vRAN, NEC will verify the introduction of SecureRAN, with the aim of strengthening network infrastructure for customers and providing a safe and secure communications base.In addition, through the implementation of these verification tests, NEC will expand its support menu (introduction support, maintenance, operation support, etc.) for the commercial introduction of SecureRAN.(*)SecureRAN SecureRAN is an O-RAN security solution developed and provided by CTOne, a subsidiary of Trend Micro. SecureRAN is designed to improve the effectiveness of security measures and ensure sustainable system deployment, providing robust security protection for critical O-RAN assets and AI-driven applications. https://tinyurl.com/3bckm8ry About NEC Corporation NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.