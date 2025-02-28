OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar and the yen in the Asian session on Friday.The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 4-week low of 1.4453 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4447.Against the yen, the loonie dropped to a 5-1/2-month low of 103.21 from Thursday's closing value of 103.90.If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.48 against the greenback and 102.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX