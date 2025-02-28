Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of AVIAH (AVIAH Protocol) on February 25, 2025. The AVIAH/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/aviah_usdt) is now available to users of LBank Exchange.





AVIAH Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/242637_6a9b50a3249f6afd_001full.jpg

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology is transforming multiple industries, particularly in the development of interactive virtual human agents. AI-driven virtual assistants aim to be integral to customer service, entertainment, healthcare, and education, with the goal of providing more immersive and responsive user experiences. However, challenges such as ownership, monetization, and scalable deployment persist. Blockchain offers a transparent and decentralized framework for creating, managing, and distributing these AI-powered virtual beings. By leveraging tokenized ownership, developers and users can seamlessly interact with and potentially benefit from AI-generated digital personas.

AVIAH: Revolutionizing Virtual Human Ecosystems with AI and Blockchain

AVIAH.ai emerges as a comprehensive solution, integrating AI and blockchain to streamline the creation, deployment, and monetization of virtual humans. The AVIAH platform enables developers to design highly realistic and intelligent virtual agents using intuitive tools, such as single-image and multi-view inputs, generative AI models, and advanced language processing. These digital avatars can be deployed across multiple industries, providing cost-efficient, photorealistic, and interactive experiences. Furthermore, AVIAH's NFT framework allows tokenized ownership of virtual human assets, fostering a sustainable and incentivized ecosystem that potentially rewards creators, developers, and NFT holders.

At the heart of AVIAH.ai's technological architecture is the Solana blockchain, a high-performance network known for its ability to process up to 65,000 transactions per second with minimal fees. This enables AVIAH to scale with growing user demand while maintaining a cost-effective and efficient platform. Solana's robust security models ensure that transactions within the AVIAH ecosystem are secure, providing a transparent and immutable ledger for the creation, transfer, and ownership of virtual human assets. Leveraging this blockchain ensures that virtual characters, once minted as NFTs, are protected from unauthorized alterations and can be verified with verifiable ownership, ensuring trust across all participants. The AVIAH.ai platform combines Solana's blockchain with cutting-edge AI technologies, including advanced large language models (LLMs) for context-aware, natural conversations and sophisticated 3D rendering tools for lifelike virtual humans. These virtual characters can be created using a variety of inputs such as single-image photos, video sequences, or multi-view images, which are then processed by the platform's AI models to generate customized personas. The on-device, real-time rendering technology, utilizing patented light-field techniques, ensures that these avatars appear highly realistic while reducing the need for costly cloud-based computing, making it a more scalable and sustainable solution for developers. The platform's modular architecture, which includes voice, facial recognition, and conversational AI models, empowers developers to craft unique virtual humans tailored to specific use cases-whether in customer service, healthcare, or entertainment.

AVIAH's use cases are as diverse as the virtual humans it creates, offering solutions across various industries where interactive, AI-driven avatars can add value. In customer service, businesses can deploy AVIAH-powered virtual agents to handle inquiries, providing users with 24/7 access to assistance. These avatars can manage complex customer interactions, understand context, and deliver personalized responses, significantly improving user satisfaction and reducing operational costs. In education, AVIAH's virtual humans serve as tutors, offering interactive learning experiences that adapt to each student's pace and needs. By integrating real-time voice, video, and AI-driven dialogue, educators can create highly engaging, personalized content for diverse learning environments. In the entertainment sector, AVIAH enables the creation of virtual actors for movies, games, and live-streaming, opening new opportunities for content creators to engage audiences in innovative ways. Furthermore, AVIAH's technology provides a seamless integration for e-commerce platforms, where virtual assistants or digital influencers can interact with customers to potentially drive sales and enhance the shopping experience. The platform's flexible SDKs allow developers to integrate these AI-driven avatars into web, Android, and iOS applications, making it accessible across multiple platforms. The integration of NFTs into the ecosystem not only allows creators to tokenize their virtual humans but also aims to potentially create new revenue streams through marketplace trading and revenue-sharing models. NFT holders earn AVIAH tokens based on the performance and usage of their virtual human assets, creating a dynamic ecosystem where creators, developers, and users contribute to the platform's potential growth and success.

AVIAH Tokenomics

The AVIAH token is the cornerstone of the AVIAH.ai ecosystem, facilitating transactions, and governance within the platform. It serves multiple functions, including unlocking premium features, consuming API resources, and staking for governance and discounted usage fees. The total supply of AVIAH is set at 5 billion tokens, distributed as follows: 30% for the development fund to support ongoing platform enhancements, 30% for ecosystem growth and adoption incentives, 15% for marketing and strategic partnerships, 10% reserved for the founding team and advisors, and 5% set aside as a reserve for future funding needs. A decentralized governance model empowers token holders to participate in key platform decisions, ensuring community-driven development. Through its robust tokenomics, AVIAH aims to foster a sustainable digital economy.

Learn More about AVIAH:

Website: https://aviah.ai/

X: https://x.com/Aviahofficial

Telegram: https://t.me/aviahofficial

