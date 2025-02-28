Anzeige
Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 27 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            305.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            301.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            302.3362p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,723,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,323,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 302.3362p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
911                302.00      08:29:05          00073895055TRLO0      XLON 
270                302.00      08:29:05          00073895054TRLO0      XLON 
698                301.50      08:37:47          00073897107TRLO0      XLON 
266                301.50      08:37:47          00073897106TRLO0      XLON 
235                301.50      08:46:57          00073898325TRLO0      XLON 
661                301.50      08:46:57          00073898327TRLO0      XLON 
70                301.50      08:46:57          00073898326TRLO0      XLON 
1047               302.50      09:39:03          00073903056TRLO0      XLON 
1320               302.00      09:56:28          00073904570TRLO0      XLON 
996                301.50      09:59:44          00073904890TRLO0      XLON 
286                301.50      09:59:44          00073904889TRLO0      XLON 
976                301.00      10:29:47          00073906924TRLO0      XLON 
538                302.00      10:30:02          00073906950TRLO0      XLON 
400                302.00      10:30:02          00073906949TRLO0      XLON 
673                302.00      10:31:06          00073907014TRLO0      XLON 
400                302.00      10:31:06          00073907013TRLO0      XLON 
56                301.50      10:45:37          00073908131TRLO0      XLON 
390                301.50      10:45:37          00073908135TRLO0      XLON 
615                301.50      10:45:37          00073908134TRLO0      XLON 
29                301.50      10:45:38          00073908160TRLO0      XLON 
997                301.50      10:45:38          00073908159TRLO0      XLON 
396                301.50      10:54:03          00073908533TRLO0      XLON 
43                301.50      10:54:03          00073908532TRLO0      XLON 
86                301.50      10:54:03          00073908531TRLO0      XLON 
895                303.00      11:08:44          00073909244TRLO0      XLON 
240                303.00      11:08:44          00073909243TRLO0      XLON 
278                303.00      11:18:44          00073909554TRLO0      XLON 
32                303.00      11:18:44          00073909553TRLO0      XLON 
141                303.00      11:18:44          00073909552TRLO0      XLON 
138                303.00      11:18:44          00073909551TRLO0      XLON 
347                303.00      11:39:44          00073910498TRLO0      XLON 
38                303.00      11:39:44          00073910497TRLO0      XLON 
1260               302.00      11:41:24          00073910553TRLO0      XLON 
962                301.50      11:54:15          00073910958TRLO0      XLON 
1298               302.00      12:26:15          00073912426TRLO0      XLON 
569                302.00      12:33:15          00073912660TRLO0      XLON 
498                302.00      12:33:15          00073912659TRLO0      XLON 
902                302.00      12:33:15          00073912658TRLO0      XLON 
189                302.00      12:48:57          00073913043TRLO0      XLON 
62                302.00      12:48:57          00073913042TRLO0      XLON 
183                302.00      12:48:57          00073913041TRLO0      XLON 
430                302.00      12:48:57          00073913040TRLO0      XLON 
250                302.00      12:48:57          00073913039TRLO0      XLON 
54                302.00      13:10:27          00073913732TRLO0      XLON 
29                302.00      13:10:27          00073913731TRLO0      XLON 
13                302.00      13:10:27          00073913730TRLO0      XLON 
1041               302.00      13:23:35          00073914351TRLO0      XLON 
501                302.00      13:23:35          00073914350TRLO0      XLON 
400                302.00      13:23:35          00073914349TRLO0      XLON 
1200               301.50      13:30:11          00073914559TRLO0      XLON 
177                301.50      13:46:21          00073915434TRLO0      XLON 
746                301.50      13:46:21          00073915433TRLO0      XLON 
1059               301.50      13:46:21          00073915435TRLO0      XLON 
1238               303.50      14:03:08          00073916694TRLO0      XLON 
156                303.50      14:03:08          00073916693TRLO0      XLON 
1040               303.50      14:03:47          00073916706TRLO0      XLON 
678                303.00      14:09:01          00073916863TRLO0      XLON 
400                303.00      14:09:01          00073916862TRLO0      XLON 
76                304.00      14:12:59          00073917055TRLO0      XLON 
296                304.00      14:13:08          00073917057TRLO0      XLON 
327                304.00      14:13:12          00073917067TRLO0      XLON 
311                304.00      14:13:16          00073917071TRLO0      XLON 
174                304.00      14:14:38          00073917127TRLO0      XLON 
239                304.00      14:14:38          00073917126TRLO0      XLON 
123                304.00      14:14:38          00073917125TRLO0      XLON 
412                304.00      14:14:38          00073917124TRLO0      XLON 
1070               304.50      14:26:09          00073918036TRLO0      XLON 
1074               304.00      14:29:52          00073918282TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
