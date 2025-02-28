Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 28-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 27 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 305.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 301.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 302.3362p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,723,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,323,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 302.3362p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 911 302.00 08:29:05 00073895055TRLO0 XLON 270 302.00 08:29:05 00073895054TRLO0 XLON 698 301.50 08:37:47 00073897107TRLO0 XLON 266 301.50 08:37:47 00073897106TRLO0 XLON 235 301.50 08:46:57 00073898325TRLO0 XLON 661 301.50 08:46:57 00073898327TRLO0 XLON 70 301.50 08:46:57 00073898326TRLO0 XLON 1047 302.50 09:39:03 00073903056TRLO0 XLON 1320 302.00 09:56:28 00073904570TRLO0 XLON 996 301.50 09:59:44 00073904890TRLO0 XLON 286 301.50 09:59:44 00073904889TRLO0 XLON 976 301.00 10:29:47 00073906924TRLO0 XLON 538 302.00 10:30:02 00073906950TRLO0 XLON 400 302.00 10:30:02 00073906949TRLO0 XLON 673 302.00 10:31:06 00073907014TRLO0 XLON 400 302.00 10:31:06 00073907013TRLO0 XLON 56 301.50 10:45:37 00073908131TRLO0 XLON 390 301.50 10:45:37 00073908135TRLO0 XLON 615 301.50 10:45:37 00073908134TRLO0 XLON 29 301.50 10:45:38 00073908160TRLO0 XLON 997 301.50 10:45:38 00073908159TRLO0 XLON 396 301.50 10:54:03 00073908533TRLO0 XLON 43 301.50 10:54:03 00073908532TRLO0 XLON 86 301.50 10:54:03 00073908531TRLO0 XLON 895 303.00 11:08:44 00073909244TRLO0 XLON 240 303.00 11:08:44 00073909243TRLO0 XLON 278 303.00 11:18:44 00073909554TRLO0 XLON 32 303.00 11:18:44 00073909553TRLO0 XLON 141 303.00 11:18:44 00073909552TRLO0 XLON 138 303.00 11:18:44 00073909551TRLO0 XLON 347 303.00 11:39:44 00073910498TRLO0 XLON 38 303.00 11:39:44 00073910497TRLO0 XLON 1260 302.00 11:41:24 00073910553TRLO0 XLON 962 301.50 11:54:15 00073910958TRLO0 XLON 1298 302.00 12:26:15 00073912426TRLO0 XLON 569 302.00 12:33:15 00073912660TRLO0 XLON 498 302.00 12:33:15 00073912659TRLO0 XLON 902 302.00 12:33:15 00073912658TRLO0 XLON 189 302.00 12:48:57 00073913043TRLO0 XLON 62 302.00 12:48:57 00073913042TRLO0 XLON 183 302.00 12:48:57 00073913041TRLO0 XLON 430 302.00 12:48:57 00073913040TRLO0 XLON 250 302.00 12:48:57 00073913039TRLO0 XLON 54 302.00 13:10:27 00073913732TRLO0 XLON 29 302.00 13:10:27 00073913731TRLO0 XLON 13 302.00 13:10:27 00073913730TRLO0 XLON 1041 302.00 13:23:35 00073914351TRLO0 XLON 501 302.00 13:23:35 00073914350TRLO0 XLON 400 302.00 13:23:35 00073914349TRLO0 XLON 1200 301.50 13:30:11 00073914559TRLO0 XLON 177 301.50 13:46:21 00073915434TRLO0 XLON 746 301.50 13:46:21 00073915433TRLO0 XLON 1059 301.50 13:46:21 00073915435TRLO0 XLON 1238 303.50 14:03:08 00073916694TRLO0 XLON 156 303.50 14:03:08 00073916693TRLO0 XLON 1040 303.50 14:03:47 00073916706TRLO0 XLON 678 303.00 14:09:01 00073916863TRLO0 XLON 400 303.00 14:09:01 00073916862TRLO0 XLON 76 304.00 14:12:59 00073917055TRLO0 XLON 296 304.00 14:13:08 00073917057TRLO0 XLON 327 304.00 14:13:12 00073917067TRLO0 XLON 311 304.00 14:13:16 00073917071TRLO0 XLON 174 304.00 14:14:38 00073917127TRLO0 XLON 239 304.00 14:14:38 00073917126TRLO0 XLON 123 304.00 14:14:38 00073917125TRLO0 XLON 412 304.00 14:14:38 00073917124TRLO0 XLON 1070 304.50 14:26:09 00073918036TRLO0 XLON 1074 304.00 14:29:52 00073918282TRLO0 XLON

1092 304.50 14:40:06 00073919208TRLO0 XLON 1089 305.00 14:53:30 00073920416TRLO0 XLON 1056 304.50 14:55:05 00073920742TRLO0 XLON 913 303.50 14:56:01 00073920884TRLO0 XLON 79 301.00 15:00:13 00073921728TRLO0 XLON 590 301.00 15:01:30 00073922104TRLO0 XLON 400 301.00 15:01:30 00073922103TRLO0 XLON 197 301.50 15:17:13 00073923479TRLO0 XLON 761 301.50 15:17:13 00073923480TRLO0 XLON 300 301.50 15:17:13 00073923481TRLO0 XLON 601 302.00 15:23:16 00073923925TRLO0 XLON 389 302.00 15:23:16 00073923926TRLO0 XLON 1027 302.00 15:31:16 00073924444TRLO0 XLON 128 301.50 15:31:17 00073924446TRLO0 XLON 926 301.50 15:31:17 00073924445TRLO0 XLON 1093 301.50 15:43:33 00073925112TRLO0 XLON 708 302.00 16:00:43 00073926010TRLO0 XLON 1137 302.00 16:00:43 00073926009TRLO0 XLON 1059 302.00 16:00:43 00073926011TRLO0 XLON 433 301.50 16:04:06 00073926233TRLO0 XLON 481 301.50 16:04:06 00073926232TRLO0 XLON 515 301.50 16:08:06 00073926442TRLO0 XLON 410 301.50 16:08:06 00073926443TRLO0 XLON 68 302.50 16:13:17 00073927224TRLO0 XLON 136 302.50 16:13:17 00073927223TRLO0 XLON 140 302.50 16:13:17 00073927222TRLO0 XLON 93 302.50 16:13:17 00073927221TRLO0 XLON 274 302.50 16:13:17 00073927220TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

