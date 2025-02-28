Leading broadcast and entertainment group in Germany and Austria signs multi-year extension for satellite capacity at 19.2 degrees East and plans to integrate streaming platform content with HD+ TV app

SES announced today a multi-year extension of its agreement with ProSiebenSat.1. Under the agreement, ProSiebenSat.1 will continue to distribute its programmes in Germany and Austria using SES's satellites at its prime video neighbourhood of 19.2 degrees East. Additionally, ProSiebenSat.1 will integrate content from Joyn, its streaming platform in Germany, with SES's HD+ TV App.

For the German market, the agreement extends ProSiebenSat.1's satellite capacity and uplink services for the distribution of its HD channels. In addition, the HD+ contract between the two companies was expanded so that Joyn's extensive library of series, shows, originals and exclusives will be integrated into SES's HD+ TV app. This means that ProSiebenSat.1's HD channels will continue to be available via the HD+ platform, with additional Joyn content available for users of the HD+ TV app. Owned by ProSiebenSat.1, Joyn is a free streaming service for smart TVs and mobile devices with more than 7.6 million recent users.

In Austria, the agreement includes the extension of satellite capacity and uplink services for distribution of ProSiebenSat.1's channels in both SD and HD quality.

"The new agreement with SES is important for viewers who receive our channels via HD+. Not only it secures the multi-year distribution of our linear HD channels via satellite, but soon the HD+ TV app viewers will have the opportunity to conveniently access the vast content of our streaming platform Joyn directly as part of the HD+ offering," said Nicole Agudo Berbel, Chief Distribution Officer at ProSiebenSat.1 and Managing Director at Joyn. "We are excited to further strengthen our successful partnership with SES with another forward-looking project."

"ProSiebenSat.1's compelling news, entertainment and sports content plays an integral part of the daily routine in many households in Germany and Austria. This extension underscores the importance of satellite in reliably delivering TV programming to the broadest audiences possible," said Deepak Mathur, Global Head of Media at SES. "We are also excited to further expand the content selection of our hybrid, satellite and on-demand, HD+ TV App by incorporating Joyn's diverse range of content offerings."

Follow us on:

Twitter Facebook YouTube LinkedIn Instagram

Read our Blogs

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous orbit fleet and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high-performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250227590226/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Suzanne Ong

Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

suzanne.ong@ses.com