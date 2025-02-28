Anzeige
28.02.2025 09:18 Uhr
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

[28.02.25]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE00BN4GXL6311,936,600.00EUR0115,787,460.279.7002
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0982,606.1997.4808
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE00BMQ5Y557186,600.00EUR020,593,581.25110.3622
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE00BMDWWS8545,055.00USD05,240,693.97116.3177
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE00BN0T9H7049,876.00GBP05,644,443.78113.1695
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE00BKX90X6747,291.00EUR05,085,089.27107.5276
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE00BKX90W5016,316.00CHF01,588,874.9597.3814
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE000L1I4R9480,831.00USD0884,525.8010.9429
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTINGValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE000LJG9WK11,843,812.00GBP018,421,432.979.9909
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD AccValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE000JL9SV51395,971.00USD04,346,472.0910.9767
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged AccValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE000BQ3SE473,720,047.00SEK0401,413,183.82107.9054
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged DistValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE000LSFKN16638,744.00SEK06,435,506.0710.075
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged DistValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE000LH4DDC2137,934.00SEK01,481,826.1110.743
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE000WXLHR761,137,541.00SEK011,999,145.9210.5483
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE000P7C793027,990.00SEK0299,734.0610.7086
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE000061JZE2901,028.00SEK09,324,378.0610.3486
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE000CV0WWL418,900,000.00JPY01,903,227,718.08100.6999
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.02.25IE0002A3VE77700,000.00EUR07,766,784.8611.0954

