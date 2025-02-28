Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28
[28.02.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|11,936,600.00
|EUR
|0
|115,787,460.27
|9.7002
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|982,606.19
|97.4808
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,593,581.25
|110.3622
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE00BMDWWS85
|45,055.00
|USD
|0
|5,240,693.97
|116.3177
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE00BN0T9H70
|49,876.00
|GBP
|0
|5,644,443.78
|113.1695
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE00BKX90X67
|47,291.00
|EUR
|0
|5,085,089.27
|107.5276
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE00BKX90W50
|16,316.00
|CHF
|0
|1,588,874.95
|97.3814
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|80,831.00
|USD
|0
|884,525.80
|10.9429
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|1,843,812.00
|GBP
|0
|18,421,432.97
|9.9909
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|395,971.00
|USD
|0
|4,346,472.09
|10.9767
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,720,047.00
|SEK
|0
|401,413,183.82
|107.9054
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|638,744.00
|SEK
|0
|6,435,506.07
|10.075
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|137,934.00
|SEK
|0
|1,481,826.11
|10.743
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,137,541.00
|SEK
|0
|11,999,145.92
|10.5483
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|SEK
|0
|299,734.06
|10.7086
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE000061JZE2
|901,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,324,378.06
|10.3486
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,903,227,718.08
|100.6999
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.25
|IE0002A3VE77
|700,000.00
|EUR
|0
|7,766,784.86
|11.0954
