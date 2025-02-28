DJ Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (UTEC LN) Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) DEALING DATE: 27-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.864 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3036546 CODE: UTEC LN ISIN: IE000Y9MG996 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000Y9MG996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTEC LN Sequence No.: 377530 EQS News ID: 2093273 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2093273&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2025 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)