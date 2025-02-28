Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.02.2025 10:06 Uhr
MAGic bioprocessing: MAGic BioProcessing welcomes a new team member

UPPSALA, Sweden and BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGic BioProcessing is thrilled to welcome Ben Krol as the new Director of Sales & Business Development -North America East.

Ben joins MAGic BioProcessing from Ecolab and brings extensive expertise in chromatography resins and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of biotech and pharmaceutical industry. His insights into downstream processing and his ability to align technology with industry demands make him a valuable addition to the MAGic BioProcessing team.

For more information, please contact:
Peter Karlberg, CEO
peter@magicbioprocessing.com

or visit our webpage https://magicbioprocessing.com

About MAGic BioProcessing

MAGic BioProcessing (Lab-on-a-Bead AB) is a biotech tools company from Uppsala, Sweden that develops and sells proprietary magnetic-based products and methods for bioprocessing of biologics such as recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, viral vectors, and cells. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, MAGic BioProcessing empowers researchers and industry professionals with cutting-edge solutions.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/magic-bioprocessing/r/magic--bioprocessing-welcomes-a-new-team-member,c4112512

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/magic-bioprocessing-welcomes-a-new-team-member-302388348.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
