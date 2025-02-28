Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
MILLIARDÄR Frank Giustra besitzt 11%: JETZT hat Kult-Mining-Investor Rick Rule Libero bemerkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2025 07:06 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS 2024 Audited Annual Report

Finanznachrichten News

The Supervisory Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS has approved the fund's audited annual report for 2024 and will submit it for approval at the General Meeting of Shareholders. The audited report does not differ from the fund's financial results compared to the preliminary financial results published on February 3, 2025.

The consolidated sales income of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS for 2024 was 32.238 million euros, an increase of 421 thousand euros (1%) compared to the previous year. The Group's net profit for 2024 amounted to 13.564 million euros (2023: 1.0 million euros). The Management Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS proposes to the Supervisory Board and the General Meeting of Shareholders to distribute (net) dividends of 1.11 euros per share.

The fund's consolidated annual report for 2024 is attached to this announcement and will be made available on the fund's website: https://eref.ee/investorile/aruanded-ja-faktilehed-2/.

Viljar Arakas
Member of the Management Board
Tel. 6559 515
E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.